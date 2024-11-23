Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 12,500 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,959.20. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $56.36 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

