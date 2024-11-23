Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $117,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.