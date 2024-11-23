Saker Aviation Services Receives Notification of Potential Operational Changes at Downtown Manhattan Heliport

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) recently disclosed in an SEC filing that it has been informed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) about their intention to award the concession agreement for operating the Downtown Manhattan Heliport to another entity. The announcement dated November 20, 2024, stated that the Concession Agreement for the Heliport located at Pier 6 in Manhattan may be granted to a different company.

Under the existing Interim Agreement between Saker Aviation Services and NYCEDC, the company currently holds the exclusive right to function as the fixed base operator for the Heliport until June 12, 2025. However, the NYCEDC reserves the right to terminate the Interim Agreement at any point. If the NYCEDC decides to end the Interim Agreement prematurely or finalizes the award of the Concession Agreement to a different party, Saker Aviation Services will cease operations at the Heliport, resulting in a halt to revenue generation for the company.

The filing also included a cautionary note concerning forward-looking statements, emphasizing that such statements are subject to uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements express the company’s anticipations, plans, or projections of future events but are not guarantees of actual performance. Saker Aviation Services acknowledged that actual events could diverge significantly from the implied implications of these forward-looking statements and highlighted various uncontrollable factors that might impact the company’s performance.

These disclosures are part of Saker Aviation Services’ commitment to transparency in its communications to investors and the public. The company emphasized that while it undertakes to provide updates or revisions to forward-looking statements as required by law, reliance solely on such statements should be avoided.

This latest development underscores the importance of monitoring regulatory notifications and operational agreements for companies like Saker Aviation Services, particularly in the dynamic aerospace industry landscape. Investors and stakeholders are likely to follow the outcome of these deliberations closely, mindful of the potential impact on the company’s future operations and financial performance.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

