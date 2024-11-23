Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE SNOW opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,877,196.65. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after acquiring an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

