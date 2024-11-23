Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.98 and traded as low as $19.25. Roundhill Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 7,656 shares changing hands.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.
