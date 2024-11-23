Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.170 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

