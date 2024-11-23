Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $570,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 107,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.14 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

