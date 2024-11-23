Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,863. This represents a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,910 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,737,000 after buying an additional 1,118,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after buying an additional 1,460,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

