Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.