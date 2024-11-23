Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,073.91 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,015.92 ($12.74). Renew shares last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.01), with a volume of 137,165 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNWH
Renew Trading Up 0.8 %
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.