Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,073.91 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,015.92 ($12.74). Renew shares last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.01), with a volume of 137,165 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Renew Trading Up 0.8 %

About Renew

The firm has a market capitalization of £834.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,693.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,089.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

