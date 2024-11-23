ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,373 shares changing hands.

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

