Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 34,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 34,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.