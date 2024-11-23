RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.19 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 143913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

RB Global Stock Up 2.6 %

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

