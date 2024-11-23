Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $118.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $118.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

