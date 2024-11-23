Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $640.12 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 99.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

