Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 19.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

