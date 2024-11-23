Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

BMY opened at $58.87 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

