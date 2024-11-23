RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €881.00 ($917.71) and last traded at €880.50 ($917.19). Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €863.50 ($899.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €902.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €849.31.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

