RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €881.00 ($917.71) and last traded at €880.50 ($917.19). Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €863.50 ($899.48).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €902.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €849.31.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.