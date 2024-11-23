Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.