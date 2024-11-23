Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.67. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $180.97 and a 12 month high of $343.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

