Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 424.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $341.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.97 and a twelve month high of $343.70.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.