QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

QCOM opened at $156.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 80,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 154,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,924.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

