Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.01. 3,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.86% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

