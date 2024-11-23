Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 7,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

