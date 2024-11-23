Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,999. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

