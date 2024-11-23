Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $37,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Cigna Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $328.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

