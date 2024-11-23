Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $31,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

