Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 29.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Energizer stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

