Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

SAP stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $148.38 and a twelve month high of $243.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

