ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $61.63. Approximately 2,761,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,963,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 11.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 246.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,108 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 6.81% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

