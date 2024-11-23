Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at TD Cowen

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,053 shares of company stock worth $7,426,909 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

