Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,395 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

