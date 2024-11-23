Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.54% of PROS worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PROS by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 286,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PROS by 3,489.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260,886 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 60.0% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.