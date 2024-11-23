Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

