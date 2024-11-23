Primecap Management Co. CA Has $594,000 Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Prothena worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 42.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $14.60 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 98.86%. Prothena’s revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

