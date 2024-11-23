Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 41,884 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,482. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PXLW stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 219.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

