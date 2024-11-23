Pitcairn Co. Sells 133 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

