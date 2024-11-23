Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Trading Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 3,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

