Phillip D. Green Sells 14,358 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $142.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $144.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.