Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 11,939 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,276,566.62. The trade was a 1.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00.
ONEW stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
