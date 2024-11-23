Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 11,939 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,276,566.62. The trade was a 1.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 7.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 332.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.