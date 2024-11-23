Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.63 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.