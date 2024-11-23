PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

