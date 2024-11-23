PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.85 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

