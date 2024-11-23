Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $17.48 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

