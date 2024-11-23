Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $383.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $260.09 and a fifty-two week high of $408.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.39. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $416.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

