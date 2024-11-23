Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.260-6.390 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $383.36 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $260.09 and a one year high of $408.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day moving average of $339.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $416.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This trade represents a 24.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.