Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

ZBRA opened at $397.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $405.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

