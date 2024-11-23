Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $394.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

