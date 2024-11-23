Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.77 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

