Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,712,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,001,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 542,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

